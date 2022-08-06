Report: Mack Jones, Patriots Fight Offense in Training Camp – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

Mac Jones may be showing some signs of a possible downturn in his sophomore year.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Giardi, the 23-year-old quarterback and his New England forward are fighting during training camp ahead of the 2022 season.

“Mack Jones had moments of uncertainty a year ago in training camp, but not as often as one would expect from a rook. This summer? Much more. Yes, it’s the beginning of August. it’s spring, and you would like more comfort and success,” Girardi says.

After becoming number 15 in the 2021 draft, Jones immediately got the starting job in the first week in Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In 17 regular season games in his first year, the former Alabama standout racked up 3,801 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions en route to a 10-7 record and a Pro-Bowl selection.

While Jones is experiencing some preseason issues, the real test will come when he faces the Miami Dolphins in week one.

The Jones and Pats offense will try to rectify the situation before their first regular season matchup on September 11.