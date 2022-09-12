Report: Injury Test Results for Nadja Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big scare on offense when star running back Naji Harris left yesterday’s game due to a foot injury. Now the tests of his foot have come.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the test results were negative. Moreover, it is believed that Harris “should be ready” when the Steelers play the New England Patriots in the second week.

It will be a huge sigh of relief for Steelers fans, as Harris was essentially the team’s entire rushing attack in 2021. More importantly, his presence will withstand the pressure of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as he tries to master the offense.

Fortunately, the Steelers were able to find a way to dig deeper and beat the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday in a wild 23-20 overtime victory over Harris. Now they start the season with a score of 1-0.

Naji Harris was selected in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact as a rookie. He continued to lead the NFL in touchdowns.

More importantly, Harris was virtually the only Steelers player allowed to even touch the ball in a running game. He had 307 carries for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

No other Steeler had even 100 yards in 2021. No. 2 running back Benny Snell had just 36 carries-an average of just two per game.

Suffice it to say that the Steelers’ rushing attack is entirely built around Nadja Harris. He is irreplaceable.