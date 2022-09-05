Report: Injury Diagnosis Revealed for Jackson Smith-Njigba from Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost one of their best receivers during Saturday’s win over Notre Dame as Jackson Smith-Njigba withdrew due to injury.

Fortunately, the injury is not the end of the season. However, Smith-Njigba will miss at least a little time.

According to 247Sports, a Buckeyes source stated that Smith-Njigba should be ready to work “in a couple of weeks.” He has to undergo an MRI to find out the full extent of the damage to his hamstring.

The young receiver had two receptions for three yards against Notre Dame before he was injured. Many expected him to become the team’s best player in 2022.

As a sophomore in 2021, Jackson Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes with 95 receptions for a whopping 1,606 receiving yards—both of which are school records. He also broke the record for most receptions in a single game held by Terry Glenn for more than 25 years, gaining 347 yards in a Rose Bowl game.

Smith-Njigba is the only Buckeye with two records in multiple games of 15 receptions and over 200 receiving yards.

Suffice it to say that a strong season in 2022 could give him the opportunity to break even more Buckeyes records if he just recovers.