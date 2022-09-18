Report: How long have Tom Brady and Giselle been living apart

It’s no secret that Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Giselle are going through hard times after the quarterback’s short retirement.

According to multiple reports, Brady spent most of his 11-day absence from the Bucs with his wife. However, it seems that the couple broke up shortly after their vacation in the Bahamas.

According to People.com Tom and Giselle have been living apart for the last six weeks, and Bundchen has spent most of that time traveling while Brady resumes his football activities.

“Giselle is busy with her life right now and is spending time away from Tom in Miami and New York,” one insider said. With another addition: “During the season they live separate lives.”

However, a third source of the magazine says that no matter how dedicated and purposeful Tom is, he always finds time to be with his family.

“No other husband gets six months of vacation a year to fully devote himself only to his family,” they explained. “And during the season, yes, he travels to games and trains, but he also spends a lot with his family.”

Gisele showed her husband a little love before the Bucs Week 1 game against the Cowboys last Sunday, so maybe the couple’s relationship isn’t as messed up as some suggest.

But the affairs of their marriage have never been so public.