Report: How Brian Robinson does after the shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was the victim of a carjacking attempt on Sunday.

During the incident, Robinson was shot several times, but his injuries, fortunately, are considered non-life-threatening. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street NE.

Teamsters head coach Ron Rivera updated Robinson’s status on Monday morning and said he was in good condition. He may also be discharged from the hospital today.

Ian Rapoport also revealed that Robinson was injured in the buttock and shin and that he is not ruled out of the game at some point this season.

This is great news about Robinson, especially since it could have been much worse.

Our thoughts are with Robinson at this time.