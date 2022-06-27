Report: Here’s What the Networks Can Get in Exchange for Kevin Durant – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Since Kyrie Irving publicly shied away from returning to Brooklyn, did it make the entire NBA world think about what Kevin Durant’s exchange package would look like?

According to an anonymous source, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, “look for Anthony Davis to be traded to the Lakers and start with that.”

It took Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to get AD in Los Angeles.

And it would not be surprising if the CD became larger.

At least one NBA star has already lobbied for Kevin Durant to come to his city. Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard recently posted a story on Instagram about a couple side by side in red blazers.

Portland shamefully rejected Durant with the No. 1 pick in favor of Greg Oden back in 2007. But it’s never too late to do the right thing if you’re pioneers.

However, a number of teams are likely to try to get one of the best (if not the best) players in the game. Including Miami Heat.