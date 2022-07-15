Report: Here’s What the Chiefs Offered Orlando Brown – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown is set to play in the franchise’s 2022 season after he failed to sign a new deal on a long-term contract with the team.

But Brown may have left a pretty good deal on the table, even if it wasn’t what he wanted. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the executives offered Brown a deal worth $91 million for the first five years, and $40 million for the sixth year to increase the value of the contract.

Garafolo said Brown and his camp wanted more security. He will now play in the 2022 season with a $16.7 million franchise that he has to sign before the first week.

NFL fans found the report quite interesting as they mostly didn’t understand why Brown didn’t sign a new contract. Some have pointed out that this puts him outside of the top five strikers year-on-year.

Orlando Brown was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

After starting 10 games as a rookie, he quickly became the best right-handed player in 2019, when Lamar Jackson received the NFL MVP award.

Brown played in the Pro Bowl in a row with the Ravens, but in 2021 he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a solid move for the Chiefs as Brown won his third Pro Bowl in a row.

Will Orlando Brown sign a contract extension with the Chiefs next season?