Report: Here’s What Rob Gronkowski Did With His NFL Salary

On Tuesday afternoon, veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football.

According to Darren Rovell’s latest report, Gronk is retiring while retaining all of his career earnings. That’s right, the four-time Super Bowl champion reportedly never touched his contract money.

According to Rovell, he lived only on his own money.

“Rob Gronkowski earned $70 million during his NFL career. He says he has never touched this money, living off the money he earns from endorsements,” he said.

This is consistent with what Gronk said many years ago about his rescue.

“To this day, I still haven’t touched a cent of my subscription bonus or money under an NFL contract,” he said in 2015. jewelry or tattoos and still wear my favorite jeans from high school… I don’t hurt anyone (except Gord, who gets kicked in the groin from time to time), I don’t do drugs, I don’t drive drunk, I don’t break the law… I’m a 23-year-old guy who just wants to have fun.”

He will definitely have fun in retirement.