Report: Giselle Makes a Notable Journey Amid Tom Brady’s “Brawl”

If Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are really fighting over the quarterback’s decision to keep playing football, they’re not showing it in public.

According to a report published on Monday, Giselle made a remarkable trip with the children over the holiday weekend.

“Gisele Bundchen returned to Florida and reunited with her children, taking them to the water park after an argument with her husband Tom Brady,” Page Six reports.

“But since then, the supermodel has flown back to Florida to be with her kids. She was seen with them on Sunday at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, north of Miami.”

According to Page Six, Bundchen left the family compound last week.

Last week, page six exclusively reported that 42-year-old Bundchen left his family residence in Tampa and flew alone to Costa Rica after an “epic fight” with 45-year-old Brady and amid rumors that they had broken up.

Brady, 45, retired from football earlier this year. However, he retired about a month later and is set to play in the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay opens the year on Sunday against Dallas.