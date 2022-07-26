Report: Expectations of Britney Griner’s Lawyers Before Trial Revealed

A decision on the case of Britney Griner may be made soon.

Griner has been in custody in Russia since February of this year. She had minimal contact with her loved ones in the United States.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like good news is on the way.

Griner’s lawyers expect her trial to end in early August. At the same time, she is expected to receive a serious sentence, even if it is shorter than five years.

However, as soon as the verdict is passed, then real negotiations can begin, according to T.J. Quinn.

“BG’s lawyers said they expect the trial to end in early August. As soon as the judge passes sentence, a difficult moment will come for her. Even if it is relatively shorter, say <5 years, it will be devastating news. real negotiations can continue in earnest,” Quinn said.

The verdict will indeed be a difficult moment for Britney Griner, but it’s also the only way to move things forward.

After the sentencing, Griner and her team can work with the Russian and US governments to arrange for the earliest possible return home.

Her trial is expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks.