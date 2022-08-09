Report: ESPN has made the final decision on the Big Ten – The Spun: What’s trending in the World of sports today

There will be major changes in the landscape of college football in the next couple of years.

According to John Orand of the Sports Business Journal, ESPN refused to participate in negotiations on media rights with the Big Ten. This means that for the first time in 40 years, the network will not broadcast Big Ten football or basketball games.

ESPN declined, thanks to the conference’s final offer of a 7-year/$380 million-a-year package.

The Big Ten will air on NBC, FOX and CBS after the 2023 season.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fox started at noon, followed by CBS in the afternoon and NBC in prime time.

The Big Ten afternoon game on CBS will replace the SEC game, which will move to ESPN starting in 2024.

Once these deals are done, ESPN will be able to confront the SEC on ABC/ESPN at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET.

When it becomes official, there will be no shortage of great games to watch every Saturday.