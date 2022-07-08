Report: Either Samuel’s Requirements Still Haven’t Changed

San Francisco 49ers receiver Dibo Samuel remains determined to get a new contract with the team.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Samuel is “not very happy” with his current position in the Bay Area. Speaking on SportsCenter, Darlington said the 49ers want everything to work and won’t sell him.

Darlington said he doesn’t expect Samuel to get into training camp under his current agreement. He believes reconciliation may also need to happen before he is ready to sign the agreement.

“He showed up at the mandatory mini-camp, but as I was told, it was mainly to avoid fines,” Darlington said. “Dibo and the 49ers have some reconciliation they need to go through when it comes to their relationship. the 49ers want it to work. They are not at all interested in exchanging Deebo, but Samuel still wants — No. 1 — a new contract and No. 2 — an exchange. He’s obviously not happy about the 49ers situation, but if it’s not in the form of a new contract, it’s hard for me to imagine Dibo Samuel on the field to start training camp.”

Dibo Samuel has had an incredible year, when he proved himself to be one of the best players in the league both as a receiver and an early defender.

He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, leading the league in receiving yards and averaging more than six yards.

After a recent series of large-scale contract extensions with the best receivers, Samuel is waiting for a historic payday.

Will he get his money before training camp?