Report: Details Emerge of Fatal Shooting at Youth Football Match

Over the weekend, Aqib Talib’s brother allegedly shot and killed a football coach during a game.

Now it is reported that Aqib Talib was next to his brother during the shooting. TMZ published an exclusive video of the fatal shooting, which shows that the Taliban was only a few meters away from his brother.

Talib’s lawyer even released a statement and confirmed that he was present during the shooting.

“Aqib was present at this unfortunate incident and is very upset and devastated by this terrible loss of life,” the statement said via ProFootballTalk. “He would like to express his condolences to the victim’s family and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Taiba’s brother Yakub surrendered to authorities on Monday after the coach was pronounced dead in hospital.

The police are also continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.