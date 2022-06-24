Report: Cowboys, Star TP "Not Close" On Long-term Extension – The Sun: What is Trending in the sports world Today

It’s been a disappointing offseason for Dallas Cowboys fans in many ways. They have seen key members of last year’s season leave or be traded with very few elite players replacing them.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys may not be able to tie one of their favorites either. Tight end Dalton Schultz is looking for a new contract, but doesn’t seem to be getting one anytime soon.

According to Michael Gelken of the Dallas Morning News, Schultz and the Cowboys are “not close” to expanding. According to the report, Schultz may have to wait some time with the conclusion of a new contract.

This does not mean that Schultz will not be paid a lot of money in 2022. The Cowboys awarded him a franchise tag worth $10.9 million.

Dalton Schultz was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but did not play a big role in the team in the first two seasons.

However, in 2020, Schultz became the team’s starter and quickly turned into a reliable target, making 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season was his best: he made 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He played a big role in the fact that the Cowboys became the first in attack for both points and yards for the first time in decades.

But while he’s an up-and-coming tight end, it’s clear the Cowboys don’t think he’s up-and-coming enough to guarantee the kind of money Schultz wants.

Will Dalton Schultz sign a contract extension with the Cowboys?