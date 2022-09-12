Report: Cowboys’ Plan Revealed After Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys may not make another move as a quarterback after all.

According to CowboysSI.com , the Cowboys’ plan is for Cooper Rush to replace Tok Prescott while he recovers from a right thumb injury. Prescott is expected to be out for the next six to eight weeks after he has surgery.

Rush knows he has to come forward with Prescott’s departure, and he seems ready for that opportunity.

“Just go and do your job,” Rush said. “Just execute. The same plays, the same other guys, we still have all the others.”

Rush is spending his fifth season with the Cowboys. During that time, he appeared in eight games and scored 488 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception.

He’s going to play his ninth game against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday as the Cowboys try to get into the winner’s column.

The beginning will be at 16:25. ET.