Report: Britney Griner’s verdict is expected soon

A decision on Britney Griner should be made in the coming days.

According to ESPN T.J. Quinn, Griner returned to court Tuesday as her trial continues. The verdict and sentence for her are expected to be announced on Friday.

Last week, the US stepped up its efforts to try to secure her release. President Biden has offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Griner has been in Russia for almost 200 days after hashish oil was found in her luggage.

She is currently accused of large-scale drug trafficking. If found guilty, she faces up to 10 years in prison in a Russian prison.

Let’s hope that the United States can do something to bring Griner home after she is probably found guilty.