Report: Britney Griner’s Lawyers Say She Was Prescribed Medical Marijuana Before Her Arrest – The Spun: What’s in the World of Sports Today

The trial of Britney Griner in Russia continued this Friday.

During the hearing this Friday, lawyer Griner handed the court a letter from a doctor from the United States, which stated that the WNBA star should use medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

“The attending physician gave Britney recommendations on the use of medical cannabis,” said Griner’s lawyer Maria Blagovolina. “The permit was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health.”

This letter from lawyer Griner is interesting because the Russian authorities claim that the two-time Olympic champion had cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport near Moscow.

It is unclear whether this letter from Griner’s lawyers will change the outcome of this trial.

Last week, Griner pleaded guilty and admitted that she had cans of cannabis oil in her luggage. However, she stated that there was no criminal intent in this.

If found guilty, Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.

The next hearing in the Griner case is currently scheduled for July 26. It is assumed that this trial will last at least until the beginning of August.