Reply from TikTok to Trump: “We are not going anywhere”

TikTok, the most controversial social media platform of the last period, responded to Donald Trump’s release from the US CEO. “We do not intend to go anywhere … we are here for a longer time,” said Pappas.

Although social media itself has frequently been the subject of controversy in recent years, some of the social media platforms stand out in terms of being the center of discussions. TikTok is also among these platforms.

In the past, the application known as musical.ly had recreated its brand. The application, which enables sharing short videos, is especially the center of attention of young people and often comes to the agenda with different flows of challenge.

TikTok will not leave the USA

A message to the TikTok community. pic.twitter.com/UD3TR2HfEf — TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 1, 2020

Vanessa Pappas, CEO of TikTok, responded to the accusations and threats of US President Donald Trump via Twitter. “I want to say thanks to the millions of Americans who add creativity and joy to our daily life using TikTok every day,” said the CEO, who shared a video from the company’s official Twitter account.

According to TechCrunch, a spokesperson from TikTok stated that user data in the USA is safely stored. The reason for Trump’s front against TikTok was that the app collected personal information from the US for the Chinese Government.

“100 million Americans use TikTok for entertainment and communication, especially during the pandemic. TikTok US user data is protected under strict access control for employees. The largest investors of TikTok are from the USA. We are committed to protecting our users’ privacy and security,” said TikTok spokesperson. .

USA faces TikTok

US President Donald Trump said in a statement that they were taking action to ban TikTok. The platform, developed by Chinese ByteDance, has been at the target of the President of the USA for a very long time.

Another claim was that it was requested to sell TikTok operations in the USA. If this claim is true, the company’s assets in the US will be purchased by Microsoft. It seems that the US administration and TikTok will face often in the coming period.



