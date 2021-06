Replaced: Indie Cyberpunk Will Be Released in 2022

Replaced: A new cyberpunk-themed indie game was announced during the Xbox + Bethesda conference in 3E 2021. Replaced has a pixelated look, beautiful lighting and gameplay with free-flow combat.

The player will assume the role of R.E.A.C.H., an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its will. Now, he must explore the dark secrets of Phoenix-City.

Replaced will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox Clud Gaming in 2022.