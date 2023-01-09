In this transfer window, Manchester United have 22 days left to strengthen the squad.

Everyone at the club, from manager Eric ten Hag to football director John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold, has confirmed that a new striker is needed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in December.

However, the reports also claim that the club’s balance sheet is currently only 30 million pounds, with most of the credit lines exhausted. The club is for sale mainly because the current owners, the Glazer family, have run out of loans and have nowhere to go but the exit door.

With this in mind, the club cannot allocate money for transfers in this window and that only rental deals will be considered. There is no reason to doubt this, although there are some permanent deals that are cheaper than some loan deals, so there is certainly some flexibility in this sense.

Take the case of Markus Tyram from Borussia Monchengladbach. His contract expires in six months and it is reported that he wants to leave the club. So, in all likelihood, Gladbach would rather negotiate a very low price (10 million euros or less) than lose it for free. The same can be said about Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund and Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, a number of leading journalists (for example, David Ornstein, Fabrizio Romano, James Ducker) have confirmed that United are trying to negotiate with Burnley about the loan of 30-year-old Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. The deal is complicated by the fact that the player is currently on loan from Besiktas without the right of recall. It is reported that the Turkish club is demanding compensation for the fact that they had an option to buy for 10 million euros. This could increase the value of this loan to something not too far from the 10 million euros that would be required to conclude any of the three stars with an “expiring contract” for a permanent deal.

Another star linked with a loan move to United is Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. It was reported that Atletico wanted 15 million euros as a loan fee, but United offered 4 million euros. In all likelihood, if the deal is agreed, it will probably cost not much less than 10 million euros.

Recall that the “red devils” also paid a similar amount for the six-month lease of Odion Igalo from Shanghai Shenhua in 2020.

It seems difficult to understand, even given the difficult financial situation, why the club decided to spend on renting a temporary, perhaps average 30-year-old striker, about the same amount as it would take to buy one of the best players in the world. coveted young talents in Moukoko or Prison.

It doesn’t make sense unless, for some reason, they don’t like United or they’re not interested in joining, which seems unlikely, especially in the case of Tyram, who more or less issued a “come and get me” appeal.

The deal with Weghorst is close to completion. It is possible, of course, that United intends to pursue Felix as well. Fans would probably be very pleased if both loans were issued this month. Also, some unsubstantiated reports are beginning to appear that this will really be a permanent move, and not a loan.

Besiktas are set to make €4-5m from Wout Weghorst's move to #mufc – which represents 35% of the fee. Weghorst's move would be a sale, not a loan, from Burnley to United. [@EfsaneFotospor via @Sport_Witness] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) January 9, 2023

However, even if it’s a permanent move, it doesn’t explain why more efforts weren’t made to take advantage of one of these incredible Bundesliga deals instead. Of course, they are not only of great value, but also long-term solutions that will allow Ten Hag to build for the future.