Reno 5 Pro visual leaked! Pro Plus surprise

Oppo’s smartphone family Reno, which has achieved great sales success in a short time, is here again. Oppo Reno 5 Pro visual and video sharing has emerged. A new technology emerges in the smartphone world, especially in terms of back cover design. Apart from that, Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus camera features have also appeared.

Interesting back cover design for Oppo Reno 5 Pro

In the images leaked for Oppo Reno 5, we see a back cover design that takes on different colors in the light that looks very pleasing to the eye. This back cover, which we see in the Oppo Reno 5 Pro model, is produced with electrochromic technology.

Thanks to the material, which is a first in the world of smartphones, the back cover has the ability to reflect light in many different colors. It is not yet clear whether this interesting back cover design is used for the Oppo Reno 5. Apart from the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, details about the Pro Plus processor and camera features have also emerged on Weibo.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus features have also appeared!

According to the information leaked on the Chinese social media Weibo, Oppo may come up with a very different processor preference for the Reno 5 Pro and Pro Plus. Unlike the Oppo Reno 4 series that came with Snapdragon 720G before, the Reno 5 Pro and Pro Plus processor seems to be the 2020 flagship processor Snapdragon 865.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus camera comes up with a quad setup. It is thought that Sony IMX7xx series sensor with 50 Megapixel resolution is used on the main camera side.

The second camera is expected to be telephoto, 2x optical zoom and 12 Megapixel resolution. The third camera is expected to be an ultra wide angle camera with a resolution of 16 Megapixels.

However, no information has yet been revealed about the camera, which is smaller than the other cameras on the upper right. The Oppo Reno 5 series is expected to be introduced in February. So what do you think, how do you think the back cover design that emerged with the Oppo Reno 5 Pro visual? We are waiting your comments.



