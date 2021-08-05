Renfield: Nicholas Hoult To Be Dracula’s Henchman in New Film

Renfield: Nicholas Hoult, actor from X-Men, has just been cast in the lead role in Universal’s upcoming film, Renfield. The film, which will be directed by Chris McKay, will cover the story of the title character, known for being one of the henchmen of the famous Dracula.

In May of this year, Robert Kirkman, one of the production’s producers, commented on what fans can expect from the film. “We’re making a cool movie for Universal that focuses on Renfield. It’s a story about him being Dracula’s henchman and how it’s a shit job. The feature will be a fun comedy and extremely violent,” he said.

Production was first announced in November 2019, but like other audiovisual projects, Renfield’s plans were severely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The character’s first appearance in Dracula’s stories was in the 1987 novel written by Bram Stoker. Since then, his presence has been noticed a few times over time, such as in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film.

As the production is still in development, some information was not disclosed, such as the debut date and other actors who will be part of the cast. However, Ryan Ridley is expected to be in charge of the script, while Samantha Nisenboim will act as executive producer on the project.

Renfield is part of a series of films being developed for Universal, such as Chloe Zhao’s Dracula and Ryan Gosling’s Werewolf.

Nicholas Hoult: Learn about the actor who will play Renfield in the Universal feature

Nicholas Hoult is a British actor known for a variety of film and series roles. His first standout work was bringing the character Tony Stonem to life in the first two seasons of the Skins series.

Due to the attention he received for his performance, Hoult was cast in X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of a Forgotten Future, in which he received critical acclaim for his performance.

His most recent role was playing Tolkien in director Dome Karukoski’s film of the same name.