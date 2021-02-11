Renewed Citroen C3 Aircross Sounds Pretty Assertive

C3 Aircross was already known for its high roof and protected construction. While these features of the vehicle are also preserved in the new version, the main changes have been made on the front console of the vehicle. With the newly added features, this vehicle becomes more assertive.

Adding features such as Grip Control, which increases the performance of the vehicle on slopes and roads, C3 Aircross offers a good grip and comfort in different conditions. The seats called Advanced Comfort, which we have seen on the C5 Aircross models before, also allow you to travel for longer periods without getting tired.

Increasing both road performance and in-car comfort, Citroen C3 Aircross, despite being a compact SUV, has a large interior volume and high ceiling. Thus, it became a preferred automobile both in the field and in the city.

The interior panel has been renewed

The renewed front console of the vehicle also shows that we are dealing with a more serious car than the previous versions. The infotainment panel becomes larger on this model and reaches a size of 9 inches. On this touch screen, we can see the rear of the vehicle while reversing.

New Citroen C3 Aircross includes 12 different driving support technologies. What do you think about this SUV, which is expected to take its place on the roads in the near future?