Renewal of Maneater for New Generation Consoles

The game called Maneater will be renewed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. The renewed version of the game will be released to the computer next year.

Blindside Interactive and Tripware Interactive released Maneater, an open-world action role-playing game earlier this year. The production, which is generally praised by players and critics, will be renewed for new consoles.

The game will be available in stores, renewed on release dates for both Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. Microsoft’s console will be released on November 10 and Sony’s console on November 12.

Human eating pleasure in 4K resolution

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S will offer Maneater 4K support on consoles, but it is not certain that this support will be available on Xbox Series S. In addition, ray tracing support, new lighting effects and improved performance with 60 frames per second will be among the features of the renewed performance of the game.

It is stated that the features of the game that will be brought to the new generation consoles will come to the PC version of the production in 2021. These innovations will come with a free update to the computer version.

In addition, those who own the Maneater on PS4 and Xbox One consoles can get the new console version of the game free of charge when they purchase the next generation consoles. So those who bought the game for today’s consoles will not have to pay again.

More realistic graphics

In a statement, Tripware Interactive CEO John Gibson explained that players are looking forward to the thrill of being a deadly shark on the next-generation powerful consoles. Gibson announced that the new generation Maneater looks more awesome than ever with ray tracing, smooth transition 4K 60 FPS, and they will add new features to the game in the future.

Maneater is currently playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Although a Nintendo Switch version of the game is also developed, there is no release date. Maneater seems to be with us for a long time as an interesting game.



