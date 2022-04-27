Renee Zellweger and Ant Ansted are at the “festive” stage of their romance: they are “very in love”

Completely thriving! Renee Zellweger and Ant Ansted are in great condition ahead of their first anniversary as a couple.

The British native recently praised his girlfriend in an Instagram post dedicated to the anniversary of their first meeting. “It just popped into my mind,” Anstead wrote on Saturday, April 23, along with a photo of the duo on the set of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride. “Today is exactly one year! I sat in the back seat of a fire truck on the last day of filming, handing two wonderful men a car as a thank you from Ren. It’s amazing what can happen in just one year.”

Actress Judy also celebrated her birthday on Monday, April 25, and her beau couldn’t resist another opportunity to toast his love. “Happy birthday to this beautiful woman,” he wrote in an Instagram story along with a black and white selfie of the two. “Ren, you’re PURE CLASS! I know how lucky I am.”

Although the Discovery+ character occasionally tells fans about his affair with Zellweger on social media, the source notes that the couple “still prefers to keep their relationship a secret.”

As for how they celebrated their special days in a row, the insider says that “it’s going to be low-key and very special,” no matter what. “It’s a festive time for them.”

Last month, the Bridget Jones Diary actress spoke about how “serendipity” led to her relationship with Anstead. The Texas native became interested in the original version of Celebrity IOU after she saw an episode in which Brad Pitt was repairing his friend’s garage.

Zellweger wanted to do something similar for the nurses who cared for her friend and publicist Nancy Ryder, who died in June 2020. However, instead of signing a celebrity promissory note with Property Brothers, she signed up for the spin-off Joyride starring Anstead.

She and the experienced mechanic like to think that Ryder had a hand in bringing them together. “We’re joking about it,” the “Cold Mountain” star told Harper’s Bazaar in March. “She always does her best. It made me smile. It made me smile when I thought about it, yes, the happy accident of it all.”

Earlier this month, Celebrity IOU hosts Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott joked that they were “directly responsible” for Anstead and Zellweger’s relationship. “Celebrity Debt: Joyride wasn’t really just a car show that gave people money,” joked Jonathan, 43, during an interview with Extra on April 13. “It was actually an undercover dating show to find Ant, the love of his life.”