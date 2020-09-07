Rendering Images of New Generation Toyota 86 Created

The rendered images of Toyota 86, Toyota’s second generation sports vehicle that will hit the road in the coming periods, were created. Images created based on spy footage recorded in the past months reveal the possible design of the next generation 86.

Japan-based automaker Toyota confirmed the future of the second-generation Toyota 86 in February last year. While the Japanese manufacturer is preparing to bring a new breath to the entry-level sports car with the second generation, details about the new generation continue to come.

Although Toyota did not want to give details for the second generation car, we managed to see the vehicle for the first time last month, albeit for a few seconds. Footage recorded in Michigan featured a camouflaged next-generation Toyota 86 prototype. Now, graphic designers have created rendered images of the Toyota 86 based on a short few seconds of video.

What will the next generation Toyota 86 look like?

The first detail that catches the eye in the images is the headlights reminiscent of those of Gazoo Racing GRMN Sports FR Concept Platinum, which returned in 2013. On the other hand, although the lower part is a little different in the new generation, we can say that it has a larger grille than the old concept. Although the design in the image is computer generated, it is thought that Toyota will adopt a similar design in the production version.

Sources say the next version of the rear-wheel drive sports car will be called the GR86. This will also put the 86 on a similar line with other sports Toyota cars such as the GR Supra and GR Yaris. It is also among the information that the new generation will have a wider, longer and lower design compared to its predecessor.

According to information obtained from sources close to the industry, the new generation GR 86 will be available in the global market in July of next year with the 2022 model year. If new details about the vehicle emerge in the coming days, we will continue to share with you. Stay tuned to be informed about the developments in this process.



