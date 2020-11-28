Rendered Images of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Revealed

Rendered images of the Galaxy A52, one of Samsung’s models to be released next year, have emerged. It is also stated that the device will be the most affordable phone with 5G support that Samsung will release next year.

South Korea-based technology giant Samsung will offer many flagships, mid-segment devices to its users next year, as every year. In addition, the company will also have budget-friendly devices, which will be one of the models that attract attention with its low price and 5G connectivity option.

In addition, the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02 models are expected to debut in the first quarter of 2021. However, unlike the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02, which will only come with LTE support, the Snapdragon 750G processor Galaxy A52, which will have ultra-fast 5G feature, will also be offered to users.

Galaxy A52 to be Samsung’s most affordable 5G model

Although there is no information about the price of the Samsung Galaxy A52, it is stated that it will be the most affordable 5G smartphone model that the company will release next year. The company announced the affordable Galaxy A42 5G model with four rear cameras last month. It seems that the Galaxy A52 will also follow the path of the A42 5G.

The render images of the Galaxy A52, which the South Korean company will release next year, have emerged. According to the images, there will be 3 cameras on the back of the phone, but this camera module will have neither a rectangular nor a square design. Next to the vertically arranged triple camera system, there will be 2 LED flashes.

(NOTE: Android Authority, which we used as the source of our news, used the above images of Galaxy A32 5G as Galaxy A52 render images)

Although there is currently no information about the resolutions of this triple camera system, it is estimated that one will be 48 MP and one will be a 2 MP depth sensor. The fingerprint reader of the Infinity-U screen phone will be located on the side. At the bottom of the phone will be a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C jack and speaker.



