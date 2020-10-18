Rendered images of Huawei Mate 40 Pro revealed

Rendered images of the Mate 40 Pro have emerged from the Mate 40 series that Huawei will introduce this month. In addition, in our news, in addition to the design of the Mate 40 Pro, there are some hardware features information.,

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei will unveil its flagship Mate 40 series on the 22nd of this month. We also told you yesterday that some hardware features of the Mate 40 Pro + model belonging to this series have emerged.

Again, one of Huawei’s models belonging to this series has appeared: Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Rendered images of the Mate 40 Pro model of Huawei’s new flagship series have emerged. Well, let’s look at the details that stand out in the Mate 40 Pro render image.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro rendering images

As you can see from the image above, the Mate 40 Pro will come with a curved screen on the front. In the upper left corner of the screen is a large hole that houses the dual camera. Here is the selfie camera 3D sensor of 13 MP.

The back of the phone has a round camera module, which includes a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilizer, a 20 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 12 MP telephoto camera. The device will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipset, which is expected to perform better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+.

In addition, the Kirin 9000 chipset is expected to be the last flagship chip designed by Huawei HiSilicon. The reason for this is, as can be expected, the recent trade ban prevented TSMC from producing mobile chipsets for Huawei. In addition, the phone is expected to have a 4,400 mAh battery and support 65 W SuperCharge technology.



