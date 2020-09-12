Rendered Images of HTC Wildfire E Lite Revealed

One of the stars of the smartphone world, HTC’s Wildfire E Lite model has been rendered. The phone in the entry segment has thick bezels on the lower and upper sides.

Once one of the strongest manufacturers of the smartphone world, HTC has recently entered into a major collapse. The company, which produced the most powerful phones in the market at the time, now produces entry segment devices with 2 GB of RAM and four core processors.

Evan Blass (@evleaks), one of the most reliable sources in the smartphone world, revealed the design of the new device of the Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturer Wildfire E Lite. In addition, the hardware features of the phone had previously appeared in the Play Console.

HTC Wildfire E Lite

HTC Wildfire E Lite comes with a 720 x 1440 pixel 320 ppi supported HD display with an aspect ratio of 18: 9. In addition, according to the render visuals revealed by Evan Blass, the device has very thick frames on the top and bottom. On the right side of the phone, there is also a power button and a power button.

The phone, which is made of polycarbonate plastic, has a horizontally positioned dual camera on the upper left side and an LED flash right next to it. In addition, the fingerprint reader sensor is also located on the back of the phone. The phone, powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 chipset, has a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and comes with Android 10 operating system.

In addition to Wildfire E Lite, there are also Wildfire E Plus and Wildfire E1 models. If we first look at the Wildfire, it comes with a 6,217 inch screen with 1520 x 720 pixels. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P23 CPU, the model has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The device with a 3.500 mAh battery has 16 MP + 5 MP cameras on the back and a 16 MP camera on the front.

In the Wildfire E Plus, it seems that the features are a little lower. The phone, which has a 1440 x 720 pixel display, has a Helio A22 CPU, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The model, which has 13 MP + 2 MP cameras on the back, has a 5 MP selfie camera on the front and comes with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Positioned somewhere between Wildfire and Wildfire E Plus, the Wildfire E1 has a 1560 x 720 pixel display. The model, powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 CPU, comes with a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone, which has a 16 MP camera on the back and an 8 MP camera on the front, has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.



