Render images of POCO M4 Pro appeared

POCO, one of Xiaomi’s subsidiaries, continues to prepare to introduce its new model. This time, render images of the new model, whose GeekBench score was leaked, appeared.

The device, which will be released with the model number 21091116AG, will be powered by the Dimensity 810 processor produced by Mediatek. The 8-core Dimensity 810 processor is equipped with Arm Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.4GHz and Arm Cortex-A55 at 2GHz. Dimensity 810, produced with 6nm technology, has Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphic interface.



Render image of the POCO M4 Pro model, which is certain to have a dual camera array

The device, which is known to come with a 6.6 inch 90Hz Full HD Plus screen, will come with 3 different RAM options. The device, which will be available with 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage options, has a dual camera array.

The device, which will be introduced with a 50 Megapixel main camera and 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera, has a 16 Megapixel selfie camera. The device, which is known to be affordable, is thought to meet expectations in camera performance.

Analyst Mukul Sharma shared FCC footage of the device in the past weeks, claiming that it will be launched soon. Although it is not known when it will be released in the global market, it is stated that the device will be ambitious in terms of price / performance.

It is among the leaked information that the device will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system. The fact that some brands are in the process of transitioning to the Android 12 version shows that POCO is unfortunately one step behind in this regard. The device, which is known to come with a 4,900 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology, will weigh 195 grams. The device managed to score 603 points in the single-core test and 1779 in the multi-core test in GeekBench.

