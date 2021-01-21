Renault’s ‘subscription car’ is the cheapest in Brazil

Following the “Netflix of cars” model, Renault announced the launch of its own subscription car service in Brazil. Dubbed Renault On Demand, the long-term rental system has the most affordable prices among competitors.

With values ​​starting at R $ 869 per month, it offers 12, 18, 20 or 24 month plans with different mileage options. The price includes costs for insurance, maintenance, documentation and national assistance 24 hours with a spare car.

Aiming at the greatest convenience of drivers, the entire Renault On Demand vehicle rental process can be carried out online. According to the brand, the person can complete the contracting of the service in up to 10 minutes.

Initially, users will be able to choose between two versions of Kwid: Zen 1.0 and Outsider 1.0. With more expensive rentals, the Sandero Stepway Iconic 1.6 and the SUV Duster Iconic 1.6 are also part of the vehicle options available.

The subscription service is present in all Brazilian states and the user can pay by bank slip or credit card. In addition, it is possible to customize the hiring package and include extra services.

Growing market

“After the pandemic, many people returned to evaluate the purchase of a car and we believe that the demand for this business model will be great”, reveals Bruno Hohmann, commercial vice president of Renault Brasil.

According to the brand representative, the target audience for the subscription service is people who do not intend to invest in a new model. As well as, they are customers who seek to have better control of their own financial situation in the current scenario.

With the On Demand rental system, Renault follows in the footsteps of competitors Fiat, Jeep and Volkswagen. In addition to them, rental companies such as Unidas and Movida are also working in this new market.