Renault presents futuristic electric car ‘Mégane eVision’

The automaker Renault unveiled on Thursday (14) the Mégane eVision, the new electric car concept from the manufacturer. The presentation took place during the Renault eWays conference, which deals with the company’s future in the sector.

The new Mégane is not expected to leave the paper entirely, but the company guarantees that the concept will be 95% similar to the car that will go into production. Traces of the project should be used in models from Renault itself and also from Nissan and Mitsubishi, part of an alliance with the French brand.

The Mégane eVision is an evolution of the Morphoz concept, a 100% electric car shown on video for the first time in early 2020, which received an update to house a larger capacity battery.

This time, the new concept has a set of very thin batteries, which even help to absorb the impact of side collisions by positioning the structure of the car, making the vehicle look a little smaller and more elegant than the others in the sector.

In addition, there is a very large internal space and a compact engine compartment – from zero to 100 km / h in less than 8 seconds. For now, there are no images showing the interior of the model, whose battery should guarantee a range of about 450 km.

The first results are expected to hit the market in the second half of 2021.



