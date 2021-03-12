The automobile market, which confronts us with a new design approach, draws attention with its 2D logo designs. Introducing its concept cars at the Renaulution event, Renault appeared with its new logo inspired by the logo it introduced in 1925.

Renault unveils new logo

After Skoda, Nissan, Kia, General Motors and Peugeot, Renault also appeared before the car enthusiasts with its new logo. Car manufacturers, who introduced their new logos with electric vehicle breakthroughs, draw attention with radical changes.

“The Renault 5 model was a challenging process for us,” said Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director. The positive feedback we received about the logo enabled the logo change to progress rapidly. The reactions we got were really motivating. “He used expressions.

It is described as the renewed version of the logo, which the company introduced in 1925 and used the diamond shape for the first time, with today’s design approach. The horizontal stripes featured in the first design with a diamond form were gradually removed in 1972.

The logo, which first appeared on the ZOE model, will appear on all Renault models after 2024. The new logo, which has a 2-dimensional design approach as in other companies, was liked by many people.

Stating that one of the biggest reasons of the change is the electric vehicle reform and the new design trend, analysts stated that the remaining automobile manufacturers will face similar changes.