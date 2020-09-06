Renault Formula 1 Team to Change Name Next Year

Renault F1 Team, one of the most important teams of Formula 1, announced that it will change its name and color next year. According to the statement, the Renault F1 Team will now be called the Alpine F1 Team and will carry the colors red – white – blue.

Renault F1 Team, which has participated in 394 races in Formula 1 since 1977, recently signed the Concorde Agreement that guarantees it will stay in Formula 1 until 2025. Renault announced in July that the legendary driver Fernando Alonso will return to the team and will participate in the races next year with a new name.

Luca De Meo, who became CEO of the Renault Group earlier this year, reorganized the company to better focus on key brands within the company (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, New Mobility). Cyril Abiteboul, Renault F1 team boss, also had a role in this reorganization.

The name Alpine will be mentioned in Formula 1:

Cyril Abiteboul’s mission was to re-raise the Alpine brand that today produces the A110 sports car. With the decision announced today, it became clear how to upgrade the Alpine brand again. According to the statement, the Formula 1 team would now bear the Alpine brand name.

The Alpine F1 Team, formerly Renault F1 Team next year, will not be limited to a name change. The black and yellow colors of the Renault F1 team will be replaced by the national colors of France, red white and blue. However, there will be a change in the names carried in Formula 1 vehicles.

The chassis to be produced by the Enstone-based team will now be described as Alpines. However, the name Renault will remain on vehicles as Renault will use E-TECH hybrid engines. Next season, the two racers of the Alpine F1 Team will be Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Commenting on the upcoming changes to the Formula 1 team, Cyril Abiteboul, head of the Renault F1 Team, said Alpine has a place in Formula 1 and could force it to win. Cyril added that the new financial framework will make Formula 1 a fairer sport.



