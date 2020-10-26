Renata Notni seen in images without underwear

2020 has been a year of learning for Renata Notni, who after a separation and quarantine is calm and sure of herself; This is how she let him see it in the photos of the October issue of InStyle México magazine, making the most of her role as a model.

The beautiful actress captivated her fans with an image in which she appears in high boots, a coat and no underwear. The session had the field as the main location, and there Renata showed off various outfits that matched her tan.

For Renata Notni, the quarantine has not only been rest, and she herself commented on what activities she carried out: “The first months I went to lock up with my family in Acapulco and, returning, I began to try everything that I had not done before, how to cook; I took another acting course, I meditated… It helped me to be at peace ”.



