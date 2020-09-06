Removed WhatsApp feature returns

WhatsApp had just made a new move towards erasable messages and gave good news to those who wanted to transfer messages between phones. The popular messaging app now wants to revive a feature it shelved in 2018. Let’s look at the details of this feature of WhatsApp archive messages called Vacation Mode:

WhatsApp archive messages Vacation Mode feature

This feature allows users to mute the archived chat until people who “ignore” it again turn this feature off. This feature was shelved by WABetaInfo for unknown reasons. Now it is reported that this feature will return with a leak share.

The Vacation Mode feature, which is reported for WhatsApp archive messages, will be implemented with some changes and a new form. On the one hand, the Vacation Mode feature in Messenger will have a separate and special section that offers users separate options to select different parameters.

If the user activates the new feature mentioned, after all archived chats have been moved to the top (this is a feature currently available) and will see a new option for notifications here.

You will be presented with two options that normally do not exist in the messages received in the archive, the first is to receive notifications of new messages and the second is to automatically hide the chats. Therefore, if the user checks the first option, he will not receive a notification when a new message arrives at the archived messages, and the message will remain in the archives.

To summarize: The new feature allows people not to receive notifications from archived messages if they wish.



