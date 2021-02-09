Remove Call of Duty: Warzone, Armored Royale bugs

Aware of fan complaints, Raven Software applied a small update to Call of Duty: Warzone and completely removed the controversial Armored Royale mode from the game. The hotfix aired yesterday (8) in the afternoon, as announced on the developer’s profile on Twitter:

Armored Royale has been removed from the #Warzone playlist while we investigate an issue allowing players to turn invisible. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 8, 2021

This decision was made after several reports that players were becoming invisible within the mode, which consisted of small teams clashing on board armed vehicles. Both your team and that of your rivals could benefit from this, generating frustrating battles.

It is not yet known when the bug will be fixed and what is the forecast for the mode to go back on air, but we will notify you here on the website as soon as the situation is resolved. Did you come up against this glitch of invisible enemies? Comment below!