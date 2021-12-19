Remnant: From the Ashes, New Free Game On Epic Games Store

Remnant: From The Ashes is the new game that we can download for free from the Epic Games Store, as part of a two-week promotion. How could it be otherwise, in the Epic Games Store they have joined the Christmas celebration, and twice. On the one hand, we can now give a gift of a check worth 10 euros to spend in the digital store of the creators of Fortnite, and on the other, giving away a daily game for no less than two weeks, having already been able to enjoy Shenmue III and Neon Abyss, with Remnant: From The Ashes now available.

Remnant: From The Ashes is an action game with demanding combat and cooperative elements released in 2019, which was one of the great surprises of that year. “There are triple A games on the market so conceptually wrong that they would not improve even with ten times the money invested but, on the other hand, this is not the problem with Remnant From the Ashes”, we said at the time in the analysis of a game that, however, it was sinful of a lean history in interest.

Now we can give it a try completely free through the Epic Games Store. We just have to enter the store, visit its page and add it to our library. As simple as that.

How to get your 10 euro coupon for free

To get a coupon for 10 euros off the Epic Games Store, the process is just as simple. To do this, we will have to add to our cart a game that has a minimum price of 14.99 euros, to which this discount will automatically be applied, something that we can do with as many games as we want. Of course, these games have to be already available, that is, we will not be able to do it with reservations or pre-purchases.