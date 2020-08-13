The Epic Games digital store offers two new free games that we can download forever, the “Dark Souls with guns” and a nice platformer.

The two new free games are now available to download from the Epic Games Store. This week we can get Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection at no cost, and it will be between August 13 and 23. To get them we will only need to have an account in the store (below we will tell you how, and we remind you that it is free, it takes two seconds and it is not necessary to enter any credit card information).

To give you an idea of ​​them, Remnant: From the Ashes, released in August 2019, is one of the 10 best Dark Souls-type games according to the writing of MeriStation. A kind of “Dark Souls with guns” that got a 7.5 in our analysis, where we presented it as “a mix of Dark Souls with Left 4 Dead, something that a priori shouldn’t work and yet it works. And it works very well “. For its part, The Alto Collection is a compilation that includes Alto’s Adventure (from 2015) and Alto’s Odyssey (2018), two side scrolling platforms that came out on iOS, Linux and Mac. In them the character advances automatically, so we We just have to press a button from time to time, being able to concentrate on enjoying its landscapes and artistic section.

How to download them on the Epic Games Store

The first is the first. We need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can register for free at this link.

In the form you have to complete all the fields (name and surname, username, email address, password, etc.) and mark if you want (or not) to receive commercial information.

Finally we must accept the terms of service.

Complete the verification process, either by asking them to send you an email or a message. Once you click on the link they send you, you will already have an account in the Epic Games Store.

Access the store with your account, click on the links at the beginning of this news and redeem Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection.

To use them remember to download the Epic application from the following link.



