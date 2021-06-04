Reminiscence: Trailer for Hugh Jackman’s Harrowing New Sci-Fi Movie

Reminiscence: Warner Bros. Pictures Presents First Trailer for New Sci-Fi Film from Series Co-Creator Westworld; premiere in August.Reminiscence (Reminiscence in Spain) is the new science fiction film by Lisa Joy, the first behind-the-scenes feature film by the creator of the celebrated Westworld series, with actor Hugh Jackman (the mythical Wolverine from Fox’s X-Men films and Marvel) as the main protagonist. Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled a new trailer that you can see at the top of the story along with its official poster and synopsis; its premiere is scheduled in the United States both in theaters and HBO Max for August 20, reaching the billboard in our country a week later.

Reminiscence: film noir and science fiction

Reminiscence tells the story of Nicolas Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator who helps his clients access lost memories to solve cases. But soon everything will start to spiral out of control after meeting Mae; Below we offer you the official synopsis of it:

Nick Bannister, a private investigator who delves into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories. He lives on the shores of the Miami coast which is largely submerged under the sea. One day, his life changes when Mae, a new client, appears. Although Mae only comes to her office to find a lost object, she will turn into a dangerous obsession. While Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s disappearance, he discovers a violent conspiracy and, in the end, he must answer the big question: How far would you go to cling to your loved ones? ”, We can read in the official description of him .

The cast is led by Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson along with other names such as Thandie Newton (Westworld), Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker. Reminiscence opens on August 20 simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max in the United States and a week later in Spain.