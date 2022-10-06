REM’in’ Cron…

Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes has announced two concerts dedicated to the 40th anniversary of REM’s debut mini-album “Chronic Town”.

On December 14, two concerts will be curtailed, these are studies, trips to Schools and 15. The first event will be held at the school at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, the evening concert will be held at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.

David Cross will be at home to prepare and perform at the evening, which will also be attended by Robinson, Black Crowes bassist Sven Pipien and drummer Barret Martin.

The archives of all stars include Darius Rucker, John Cameron Mitchell, Fred Armisen, Kevin Kenny, Lenny Kaye, Mitch Easter, Steve Wynn, David Ryan Harris, Elf Power, Pylon Reenactment Society and others. The Indigo Girls from Zac Brown Band and John Driscoll Hopkins are also taking part in the December 14 show.

This is @remhq’s 40th chance at Chronic Town!

Join us at Coca-Cola Roxy on December 15th — the proceeds will be used to support @PPFA.

Message about tickets on Friday at 10:00. https://theblackcrowes.com/

TheBlackCrowes (@theblackcrowes) October 4, 2022

Speaking about the events, Robinson (via Rolling Stone) said, “Growing up in the 1980s, REM was the leading band. Their music has had a huge impact not only on the Atlanta music scene, but also on me and my brother. I’m so happy that I was able to arrange this celebration for a band that means so much to us and to music, and Chronic Town is starting it all.”

Cola Roxy Diary, December Eastern Standard Time, December 15 (which will take place at 10:00 Eastern Standard Time on October 7, and the 40Watt concert on the 14th will take place at 10:00 Eastern Standard time on October 11. Find tickets.

In July, REM guitarist Peter Buck and Kim Thayil of Soundgarden surprised The Black Crowes when they took the stage during their second concert in Seattle.

Buck will go with the band as a guest on the song Someone I Love and on their rock ‘n’ roll with Tay’s interpretation of the Velvet Underground.