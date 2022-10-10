Remembering a rather forgotten film about Jason Bateman with the participation of the director of “Don’t worry, darling” Olivia Wilde

Jason Bateman has produced many TV series and films during his life, some of which retain their charm to this day. Some of his works, such as the inside-out crime thriller “Ozark” and the beloved sitcom “Slow Development”, massively passed through the editing, while others did not meet the expectations of the audience. One of Bateman’s not-so-entertaining films was The Longest Week (2014), along with the director of Don’t Worry, Darling, Olivia Wilde.

In addition to Olivia, there are other famous names in the film, such as Billy Crudup and others. However, according to reports, even such big names in the industry could not save an indifferent scenario. For many viewers, the film tried to imitate Woody Allen’s film with its storyline, but failed miserably. An open attempt to duplicate his approach, such as pretentious narration, arrogant characters, background music, etc., did not suit most. Do you want to know more about the movie to decide whether you should try it or not? Read on to find out.

What are Jason Bateman and Olivia Wilde about in the movie “The Longest Week”?

In the film, Jason Bateman plays Conrad Valmont, who, after his parents’ divorce, goes broke and becomes homeless, not understanding reality. While his old friend Dylan gives him a hand of support at such a difficult time, Conrad aggravates the situation by falling in love with Dylan’s former lover Beatrice. During this period of time, his self-image, his life goals and his relationships/friendships undergo a sharp evolution.

When he comes into contact with his feelings and his heart, the clarity with which he sees himself and his role in the world is partly reflected in the lives of Dylan and Beatrice. Although the film did not make a lasting impression on the audience, Jason Bateman and Olivia Wilde still captivated lovers of romance to watch it in full. Just like a disposable watch, they had some significance, but not enough to justify belatedly thinking about something we could dive into deeply.

Where can I see it?

The 1 hour 26 minute film was directed by Peter Glantz and produced by Uday Chopra of Yash Raj Films and Neda Armian. The movie is currently unavailable on the American streaming giant. A few years after the release, he parted ways with Netflix. However, you can still try it on Prime Video or rent it on YouTube TV or Apple TV. The romantic comedy of 2014 received an IMDb rating of 5.4/10, and only 10% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although the intoxicating script did not satisfy the audience’s demand for a film about Jason Bateman, there are still other subtle nuances in it that are inferior to the characters.

Are you planning to try it once? Let us know what you like and don’t like about The Longest Week.