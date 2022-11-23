Remember when Miley Cyrus was shocked to find out that Ryan Gosling was her neighbor

How would you react if you met a famous celebrity who lives next to you? You’d jump with excitement, wouldn’t you? But can you imagine how celebrities feel when they find out that another famous person lives next to them? Miley Cyrus once expressed her feelings when she realized that Ryan Gosling was her neighbor.

Known for her distinctive husky voice, a variety of styles and genres of her music, Miley Cyrus once encountered paparazzi. The media follows celebrities and tracks their movements to get news. Once such an incident happened to Cyrus, and she lost her composure.

Miley Cyrus experienced the Ryan Gosling effect

Ryan Gosling, the king of romance, is one of the most versatile and beloved actors in the industry. It’s the same with Miley Cyrus, who has made a name for herself in the music industry. The singer was once fed up with paparazzi when she ran into them because her neighbors complained about the constant presence of people. During a conversation with them, she found out that Ryan Gosling was her neighbor.

Media personalities explained how they were waiting for Gosling, since he was also there. As soon as she heard about him, she said: “Oh! Does Ryan Gosling live near me? It’s cute.”Her anger just melted away and she calmed down. That’s how Gosling’s magic works.

What is Miley doing now?

Christmas is just around the corner, and who doesn’t love a holiday? So, Miley will be back on NBC with Miley’s New Year’s Eve party. The Christmas special will feature stellar performances and special guests whose names have not yet been announced. But this year Dolly Parton will be the co-host of the show, replacing Pete Davidson.

Did you know that Dolly is Miley’s godmother? Her music has greatly influenced Cyrus, as she proved it by performing the song of Jolene’s Patron several times. Well, you can watch the special on NBC from Miami on December 31 from 22:30 to 00:30 Eastern time. You can also watch the live stream on Peacock.

How would you react if Ryan Gosling was your neighbor?