Remember when Kanye West commented on Rihanna because of her past abusive relationship

Kanye West may be facing the consequences of his comments right now, but his opinions have long been public. The singer is currently facing a backlash and is calling for a ban thanks to his and anti-Semitic comments. He was also called upon to harass his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media. But before all this, the artist also expressed an opinion about Rihanna about her domestic violence case.

In 2009, news of Chris Brown’s domestic violence hit the headlines, and the victim was none other than Umbrella singer Rihanna. Brown almost lost his career over the incident, but Kanye had his own take on the whole incident. That’s what he had to say.

What did Kanye West say about Rihanna?

Hip-hop artist Kanye West has revealed some controversial things about Rihanna’s domestic violence case. In a 2019 interview, he touched on the topic and said, “Chris Brown’s career is basically over, and you have Rihanna and everyone is on her side.” Apparently, he said this during his appearance on the David Letterman show. The Gold Digger singer had an opinion that Rihanna must have done something that caused Brown to attack her, and that everyone decided to take her side instead of digging into this issue.

It was on the eve of the Grammy Awards. The We Found Love singer was in a Lamborghini with then-boyfriend Chris Brown. They quarreled because Brown cheated on his work friend, which led to a bitter quarrel between them. In a fit of rage, the Loyal singer hit her very hard, causing her face to turn black and her lips to be broken. He was found guilty, but instead of imprisonment, he was sentenced to probation and subsequent treatment.

Therefore, when Kanye expressed his point of view about Chris Brown, he wanted people to consider her a participant in a full-scale attack. However, most would categorically disagree, given that the Internet was flooded with photos of Rihanna’s broken face.

What do you think about his opinion about the incident between Rihanna and Chris Brown? Share your thoughts in the comments.