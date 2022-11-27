Remember The Time When Former Couples Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Once Posed With Jennifer Lopez and Aaron Rodriguez

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian once took a selfie with another big couple. Although they are currently going through a difficult divorce, they were one of the most stylish couples in the industry, often attending events together with other industry celebrities. Jennifer Lopez and Aaron Rodriguez are on this list.

Although both pairs of lovebirds are no longer together. Lopez and Rodriguez broke off their engagement, and the singer resumed a relationship with her old crush and actor Ben Affleck. But the memory of the old days was a photo of Kardashian-West and Lopez-Rodriguez from a special event.

How did Kanye West and Kardashian end up in the spotlight of Jennifer Lopez and Aaron Rodriguez?

The Met Gala 2019 was undoubtedly one of the most stellar. Each celebrity was dressed better than the others. Capturing the dazzling moment was Aaron Rodriguez, who took a selfie, managing to capture his then-fiancee Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in one frame. He captioned the photo “had to take a selfie…” and mentioned Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Jennifer Lopez with the hashtag “All in pink.”

The former Major League Baseball player was dressed in an all-white suit with a black bow, and Lopez dazzled with a fringed cap and a shiny fringed dress with a plunging neckline. Kim Kardashian was dressed in a form-fitting dress of her classic flesh color, and Ye dressed in his usual black outfit.

The Rodriguez couple and the Marry Me actress broke off their engagement and broke up in 2021. The former is currently dating 25-year-old healthy lifestyle coach Catherine Padgett, and Lopez married Ben Affleck this year. On the other hand, Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

She is known to have dated Pete Davidson, much to West’s envy. Although both of them are constantly connected with other people from time to time. All four have already ended their relationship. E is busy with his disputes, presidential campaign and litigation with the owner of SKIMS. But the photo serves as a memory of their good times.

