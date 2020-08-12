Remedy announces Control Ultimate Edition

A new version of Control is coming to the PC and the current and next consoles from August and, in addition to including all updates already released for the game since its launch, it will also offer all DLCs and also the possibility to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Control Ultimate Edition will offer the expansions The Foundation and AWE, the latter being confirmed recently and which will give details about what happened to Alan Wake. The company confirmed that the new edition of the game will include an update version for the next generation consoles.

However, the big question surrounding its release is the need to purchase the Ultimate Edition of Control even if players have already purchased all the DLCs and the base game separately.

That way, even if you have purchased the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions, you will also need to purchase the Ultimate Edition to “win” the upgrade.

The launch of the new edition will be fragmented and somewhat confusing: on August 27 the package arrives exclusively on Steam (same release date as the ‘AWE’ expansion). On September 10, the package arrives at the Epic Games Store and the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

The physical version has also been confirmed for the consoles and will be released later this year for the PS4 and Xbox One and in early 2021 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The digital version for the next generation will arrive in 2020.

PC via Steam on August 27

PC via Epic Games, PS4 and Xbox One on September 10

Physical edition for PS4 and Xbox still in 2020

Digital edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X still in 2020

Physical edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021

As said, this is probably the only way to access the upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Even those who already have the game and all expansions and Season Pass must purchase the Ultimate version to play on the new consoles.



