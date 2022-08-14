Remasters of old LEGO games Just Make Sense

LEGO games from Traveller’s Tales have been delighting the audience with fun cooperative games for many years. Star Wars fans have gotten their sci-fi fix in countless LEGO Star Wars games, dreamy wizards have been able to spend time in LEGO Harry Potter, superhero fans have gotten plenty of LEGO games based on Marvel or DC, and even Lord Fans of The Ring have something to look at. These games vary in quality, but they all give decent pleasure to those who want to explore the world created by LEGO.

An extensive series like this usually has one or two remasters under its belt, but that’s not the case with LEGO games. The series has been gaining momentum since 2005, but in all these years there has never been an updated game. The closest Traveller’s Tales has come to remastering its games are various ports, such as the LEGO Harry Potter Collection. The games remained relatively the same with a few fixes, but did not reach a full remaster. It looks like the studio might not want to revisit its extensive library of titles, but that would be a waste of time.

The LEGO franchise is expanding

LEGO Traveller’s Tales games have been released almost every year since LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game of 2005. During this time, the series also explored LEGO versions of The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, DC, Marvel, The Incredibles and the Lego Movie. Thanks to all these games, it has grown significantly, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is very far from the first LEGO Star Wars. At the moment, there are no signs that the franchise will stop, and fans are looking forward to what the future holds for them.

Over the years, the LEGO series has spawned many cult games and several solid film adaptations. Many people claim that games like LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, or The Skywalker Saga, is the best way to get to know their groundbreaking sci—fi franchise, LEGO Marvel games are often considered among the best superhero adaptations, and LEGO Harry Potter is currently the only way to become part of the entire Harry Potter book series. It may be hard to choose your favorite LEGO game, but many of them haven’t aged either.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has completely changed the classic LEGO formula, which makes some old models seem outdated. Graphics, lack of voice acting, small central worlds and small lists of characters do not help. While there’s something special about trying out these old games and seeing how far the series has come, some of them deserve to shine on modern hardware.

Remasters honor what used to be

Traveller’s Tales doesn’t need to make full-fledged remakes of classic games to bring them in line with The Skywalker Saga, but small HD restyling can make a big difference. Using higher-resolution graphics will breathe new life into old games, and may also require much less effort than creating a completely new game. As more and more franchises use remasters, it makes sense for Traveller’s Tales to follow suit.

Remasters of old games are also useful for bridging the gap between recordings. Before LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was a LEGO game released every year. It created a great franchise and every year gave the fans something they were looking forward to. The Skywalker saga required a lot of work from the studio, and its development also shed light on the intense culture of crunch in the company. If Traveller’s Tales wants to keep releasing the game every year, it should release remasters instead of new releases to try and level them up.

Remasters tend to require less work than brand new games, and they can close the gap between LEGO games. Traveller’s Tales may be working hard on a LEGO MCU game, but it will take some time before it’s ready, so the studio may release HD remasters in the meantime to fill its release schedule. It will go a long way to honor a franchise that has been a staple for years.