Remasters and more: Konami to invest in Metal Gear, Castlevania and Silent Hill franchises

Konami is poised to accelerate its premium game development with new updates and revamps of its biggest franchises, including Metal Gear and Castlevania, which recently won an Advance Collection.

Konami’s premium game production has declined significantly in recent years. Over the past decade, the company has undoubtedly grown a bigger reputation on its Pachinko gambling games than on its premium PC and console releases. The recently released eFootball, for example, has frustrated many players because of various gameplay issues and graphical bugs.



Konami also plans to release original Metal Gear Solid games remastered for modern consoles

However, after a restructuring of its game development divisions, Konami is now focused on the premium games business.

The first of these new titles will be a new Castlevania game, which is supposed to be a “re-imagining” of the series currently in development internally at Konami in Japan, with support from local external studios, possibly Virtuos.

Created in 2004, Virtuos is one of the largest game developers in the world, having been responsible for the Nintendo Switch version of Dark Souls Remastered, The Outer Worlds and The BioShock Collection.

Another new project that is apparently already being developed will be based on Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Konami also plans to release remastered original Metal Gear Solid games for modern consoles ahead of this larger project.

Finally, several Silent Hill games are currently in development at various outside studios. One of these projects was outsourced to a leading Japanese developer earlier this year.