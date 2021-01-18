Remarks on what will happen between Owen and Teddy

After Owen (Kevin McKidd) found out about the affair with Grey’s Anatomy actress Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), Kim Raver revealed why he actually called his daughter Allison. Now, it seems like Owen has had enough, but even so, both McKidd and Raver still believe that there is hope for the relationship, here’s why.

Recall that in the season 16 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, Owen (Kevin McKidd) surprised Teddy (Kim Raver) sleeping with Tom (Greg Germann), before their wedding, the unfaithful couple accidentally left Owen a voice message from your connection. However, Teddy made it clear to Tom that he was still choosing Owen.

Finally, Owen confronted Teddy about the matter on Grey’s Anatomy season 17. Then, on the last episode of the year, Richard Webber (James Picken Jr.) told Teddy what he needed to hear so that he didn’t keep making the same mistakes.

So she opened up to Owen about her relationship with Allison Robin Brown (Sherri Saum), revealing that she was in love with her best friend. As Teddy delved into her past, he failed to understand why Allison was connected to her relationship with Owen, so the conversation left Owen, and the Grey’s Anatomy fans, a bit confused and frustrated.

“From the day of our wedding, I tried to piece together our history, looking for when you changed and became someone capable of doing things that I couldn’t understand,” Owen told Teddy.

“Turns out you didn’t change. Turns out I never really knew you, ”he added.

While Owen stormed out of his conversation with Teddy in season 17 during Grey’s Anatomy episode 6. Similarly, Kevin McKidd still believes the relationship can be fixed.

“Teddy and Owen have been through a lot, listen, Owen has not been a saint, let’s be honest, over the years, look at his record for a minute. But yes, Owen is really hurt,” confessed the actor.

That said, the actor acknowledged that Teddy and Owen will need to work on a few things before moving on. But ultimately, he believes the two surgeons can get through this slump, considering everything they’ve been through in the past.

No matter what Grey’s Anatomy season 17 has in store for Teddy and Owen, at least McKidd and Raver think their characters will be fine. Even though executive producer Meg Marinis hinted at what’s to come in a recent interview, the couple’s journey won’t be easy.

“They still have a very tough road ahead of them,” Marinis said.