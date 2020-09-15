Remarkable step for PlayStation 5 production from Sony

New information about Sony’s new game console PlayStation 5 continues to come up. The details of the new decision regarding the production of PlayStation 5 have recently emerged. As far as new information is understood, Sony is experiencing production problems for PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 production is reduced

According to new reports, Sony will produce 4 million less PS5s. After these production decreases, it seems that 11 million PlayStation 5 will be produced by March 2021.

To remind you, it was stated a while ago that Sony increased its component orders in order to increase the production amount. As a matter of fact, with these increases, more than 10 million PS5 production was planned to be completed by December 2020. However, according to new claims, Sony faces various production problems.

These issues seem to cause the new game console to be produced millions less than planned. It should be noted that there are various information that these production problems may have negative effects on the pandemic process.

Apart from these, there is currently no clear information on whether this production problem is caused by AMD. If there are problems with AMD’s component supply, a similar situation may be in question in the production of Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S and Series X models. However, clear information has not emerged yet. New information will continue to emerge in the future.



